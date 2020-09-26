Florida Amber Alert: Mackenzie Vega abducted in Orange County

Advertisment







A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Mackenzie Vega after she was allegedly abducted from Apopka in Orange County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Mackenzie was last seen on Saturday in the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Keith Green, a 26-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is believed to have taken Mackenzie in a silver 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license plate MVD3055.

Anyone who sees Mackenzie, Green, or the suspect vehicle, is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-2233 if you have any other information that could help investigators.









This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.