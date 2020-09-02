US News
Texas Amber Alert: 2 children abducted in Cass County
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 2 children after they were allegedly abducted in Atlanta in Cass County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said 11-year-old Alex Arwood and 1-year-old Tru Speratos were last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of West Tipton Street in Atlanta.
Details about the circumstances of their abduction were not immediately released. There is no information about a suspect, but the children are believed to be in a gold 2007 Honda Odyssey with Texas plates MBD2390.
“Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger,” the amber alert said.
Alex is described as an 11-year-old white female with sandy hair and blue eyes, standing 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black top and black shorts.
Tru is described as a 1-year-old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 19 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multicolored onesie and a tutu.
Anyone who sees the children or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or c all the Atlanta Police Department at (903) 796-7973 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert.
