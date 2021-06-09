Lackland Air Force Base on lockdown after shooting

Advertisment







Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, has been put on lockdown after two off-base shooters opened fire, local officials and witnesses say. There were no immediate reports of injuries but the suspects remain at large.

The incident began at around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday when two suspects near Valley Hi Gate are believed to have fired shots towards the base, which is part of Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA). There were trainees in the area, but it’s unclear if they were specifically targeted.

Lackland AFB, which is used for Air Force basic training, was immediately put on “active shooter” lockdown. “All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover,” JBSA said in an emergency alert.

“The shooters fled the scene on foot. JBSA emergency responders are working with the San Antonio Police Department to clear the area and search for the shooters,” JBSA said in a statement. “Base members should shelter in place until given further guidance.”

BREAKING – Valley Hi is closed in front of JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base. Public affairs is silent, despite reporting active shooter. UNCONFIRMED chatter indicates shots were fired, no known injuries. Watch @kens5 on air and online for updates. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/m23A4QWm7y — James Keith (@James_Keith) June 9, 2021