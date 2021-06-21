Connect with us

Legal

At least 4 people shot at Father’s Day event in Wildwood, Florida

Avatar

Published

8 hours ago

on

The scene of the shooting
Advertisment



One person was killed and at least three others were injured when gunfire erupted at an annual Father’s Day event in Wildwood, Florida, local officials and witnesses say. One suspect was taken into custody.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. on Sunday when officers were called for a shooting at Royal Park in Wildwood, a city in Sumter County, about 45 miles northwest of Orlando.

“During this incident multiple shots were fired, resulting in multiple victims,” Michelle Keszey, a spokeswoman for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email. “I have not yet been given a total number of victims.”

Four victims were seen receiving treatment in graphic videos shared on social media. At least one of the victims was pronounced dead, Keszey said. The victim’s identity was not immediately known.
Advertisment



The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was taken into custody, but there was no immediate word on a possible motive for Sunday’s shooting.

Police near the scene of the shooting (Credit: Snapchat)
MAP: Royal Park in WIldwood, Florida (Credit: Google)
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Most Viewed