Texas Amber Alert: Zaylee Zamora abducted by murder suspect

An Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Zaylee Zamora from Corpus Christi after she and her 18-year-old mother were allegedly abducted by the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who is wanted for murder, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday when officers were called for a kidnapping in the 6800 block of Windy Creek Drive. When they arrived, officers were told that 24-year-old Kristian Garica had entered the home of his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Jezabel Zamora, without consent.

“The reporting party told officers that Kristian forced Jezabel and her 1-year-old daughter Zaylee Zamora to leave with him against their will and they are believed to be in danger,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “All parties were last seen leaving in a white in color, 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates (4SJKC).”

Kristian has active warrants for murder and aggravated robbery. An Amber Alert has been issued for Zaylee, and a Clear Alert has been issued for her mother.

Kristian is described as a 24-year-old male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has a scar on his face and visible tattoos on both forearms. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and a black mask.

Jezabel is described as an 18-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 97 pounds. She was last seen wearing a camo tank top and blue jeans. She has the following tattoos: Medusa on left thigh, rose on right forearm, “Zaylee” on left shoulder.

Zaylee is described as a 1-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 25 pounds. Her right ear is pierced and her right index finger is bruised, according to the amber alert.

Anyone who sees Zaylee, Jezabel, Kristian, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2600 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.