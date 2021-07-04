Politics
Pope Francis hospitalized for intestinal surgery
Pope Francis has been admitted to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery on his colon, his spokesman says. It’s unknown how long the pope is expected to stay.
A statement from the Holy See Press Office said Francis, who is 84, had been diagnosed with “symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” which refers to a narrowing in the large intestine.
“The surgery will be performed by Prof. Sergio Alfieri. A new medical bulletin will be issued at the end of the surgery,” spokesman Matteo Bruni said in the brief statement.
It was not immediately clear when the surgery is expected to take place or how long the pontiff will have to stay at the hospital, which is a few kilometers from Vatican City.
Francis, who is in generally good health, looked well when he delivered his Sunday prayers and made no mention of the surgery. A week earlier, however, the pope had asked worshippers to pray for him.
“Pray in a special way,” Francis said in St. Peter’s Square on June 27, according to Vatican News. “The Pope needs your prayers! Thank you. I know that you will do so.”
Mud volcano causes large explosion in the Caspian Sea
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel hospitalized with COVID-19
Fireworks accidentally explode on Ocean City, Maryland, beach
Pope Francis hospitalized for intestinal surgery
Tajikistan becomes first country to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
First dive to Titanic in 14 years shows wreck is deteriorating
Plane makes emergency landing on Washington state highway
Most Viewed
-
US News3 days ago
Boeing 737 cargo plane crashes off Hawaii
-
Politics7 days ago
Abu Dhabi to ban unvaccinated people from most public places
-
World17 hours ago
Mud volcano causes large explosion in the Caspian Sea
-
US News21 hours ago
Fireworks accidentally explode on Ocean City, Maryland, beach
-
Legal4 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Miguel Ramirez abducted from Ennis
-
World2 days ago
Tajikistan becomes first country to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Amber Alert: Antonette Rodriguez last seen in San Antonio
-
Breaking News3 days ago
Canada: House fire in Chestermere kills 7, including children