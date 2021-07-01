Texas Amber Alert: Miguel Ramirez abducted from Ennis

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez after he was abducted from his father at gunpoint, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday when the child’s mother and an unidentified man kicked in the door at the child’s home in the 900 block of N Shawnee Street in Ennis. They displayed a gun, assaulted the father, and took the child.

Police have identified the mother as Faith Reid, a 20-year-old white woman who’s described as having blond hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She had not been involved in the child’s life in recent months, according to police.

The pair and Miguel are believed to be traveling in a white Ford extended cab. Specific details about the vehicle, including the license plate number, were not immediately known. It’s also unknown where Reid may be taking the child.

Miguel is described as a 7-month-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 2 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Anyone who sees Miguel or Reid is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Ennis Police Department at (972) 875-4462 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

