13-year-old boy in critical condition after Memphis school shooting
A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting at Cummings Elementary School in Memphis, Tennessee, local officials say. The suspect, who is also a child, fled the scene but later turned himself in.
The incident began at about 9:15 a.m. on Thursday when officers were called for a shooting at Cummings Elementary School in Memphis. A 13-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
The suspect, who was only described as a “male juvenile,” fled the scene but later turned himself in at a police station about seven miles from the school. His age was not immediately released.
The school was put on lockdown after Thursday’s shooting and hundreds of children were later evacuated as officers cleared the scene. There was no immediate word on a possible motive for Thursday’s shooting.
