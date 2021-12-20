Texas Amber Alert: Hayley Giandoni abducted in Collin County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Hayley Giandoni after she was allegedly abducted from Fairview in Collin County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Hayley was last seen at about 6 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Stonehinge Drive in the town of Fairview, according to Sunday’s amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Hayley is described as a 14-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Anyone who sees Hayley is urged to call 911 immediately, or call local law enforcement if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

We’re working to gather more information.

