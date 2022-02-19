WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami

A helicopter has crashed in front of beachgoers in South Florida, injuring at least two people, local and federal officials say. Hundreds of people witnessed the crash.

The accident happened at 1:10 p.m. on Saturday when the aircraft, a Robinson R44 helicopter, went down in front of hundreds of people who were enjoying the sun in Miami Beach, a city in Miami-Dade County.

Three people were on board the helicopter, according to Steve Kulm, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. Police confirmed that two of the occupants were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Hundreds of people witnessed the accident, some of whom shared photos on social media. “A fuckin helicopter has just crashed into the sea in front of us,” one user said, adding that beachgoers rushed to help get the pilot out.

The cause of Saturday’s crash was not immediately known. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation, Kulm said.