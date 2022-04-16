Mass shooting at Columbia shopping mall leaves 12 injured

A mass shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina has left at least 12 people injured, according to authorities of the city of Columbia. 10 of them received gunshot wounds.

According to reports from authorities the shooting occurred at 2:03 p.m. Saturday when police received reports of gunfire near the Gap store at the Columbiana Centre mall. Preliminary reports indicated there were at least three armed individuals at the scene.

“We have 12 injured, no fatalities,” said Chief of police Skip Holbrook in a media briefing. “Ten suffered gunshot wounds, eight were transported, two self-reported to area hospitals.”

At least two of the victims who were shot are in critical but stable condition, Holbrook said. Two others were injured during the stampede while trying to escape.

According to Holbrook, at least three people were seen with guns inside the mall, with one one of them opening fire. Three people, unclear if they are the armed suspects, have been detained for questioning.

