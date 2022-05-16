Washington Amber Alert: Kiya Matteson abducted in Seattle

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. Kiya was found safe.

A Washington state Amber Alert has been issued for 8-year-old Kiya Matteson after she was allegedly abducted in Seattle, local officials say. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened at 3:20 a.m. on Monday when Kiya, her mother, and a 24-year-old man were in a vehicle in the 12000 block of Aurora Avenue North in Seattle. When the mother exited the vehicle, the man jumped behind the wheel and drove off.

The suspect has not been identified but he’s described as a 24-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has a large afro and was wearing a white shirt and corduroy pants.

The nature of his relationship to Kiya or the mother was not immediately released.

The vehicle is a dark blue 2022 Hyundai Venue with a temporary tag. The registered license plate, WA/CCS7881, was not attached to the vehicle at the time the man drove off. The car has damage to the front passenger hood and rear bumper.

A photo of Kiya has not been released but she’s described as an 8-year-old white female with shoulder-length wavy blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas.

Anyone who sees Kiya or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Seattle Police Department at (206) 583-2111 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.