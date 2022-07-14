Politics
Italy thrown into political crisis as PM offers to resign
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi quit Thursday after losing the support of the 5 Star Movement (M5S) on his bill to stimulate the economy, but President Sergio Mattarella later rejected the resignation, telling him to meet with parliament.
“I want to announce that this afternoon I will submit my resignation to the President of the Republic,” Mario Draghi said in a press release. “The majority of national unity that has supported this government since its inception no longer exists.”
The crisis began when the 5 Star Movement refused to attend a vote of confidence in the Italian Senate, where a vote was due on a bill to combat inflation. This would have resulted in the prime minister losing his majority to govern.
One of the measures included in the bill calls for the creation of a garbage incinerator in the Italian capital of Rome, which provoked the discontent of the M5S, according to Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.
About an hour later, however, Italian President Sergio Mattarella issued a new statement in which he rejected the prime minister’s resignation. “[He] invited the President of the Council to present himself to Parliament to give a statement, so that an assessment of the situation that has arisen as a result of the session in the Senate today can be carried out in the proper forum,” the president’s office said.
This is not the first time that Italy has faced a political crisis in recent years. Former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned in January 2021 after losing his absolute majority in the Senate, after which Mario Draghi replaced him.
Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dead at 73
Italy thrown into political crisis as PM offers to resign
Former Pope Benedict alive, death rumor denied
Mass shooting at tavern in South Africa leaves 14 dead
Actor James Caan, of ‘The Godfather,’ dead at 82
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Aerial video from the Bahamas shows devastation after Hurricane Dorian
Most Viewed
-
Politics3 days ago
Former Pope Benedict alive, death rumor denied
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Actor James Caan, of ‘The Godfather,’ dead at 82
-
Legal5 days ago
Mass shooting at tavern in South Africa leaves 14 dead
-
Legal1 week ago
Man arrested with Molotov cocktails near U.S. Capitol
-
Politics3 hours ago
Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dead at 73