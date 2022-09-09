Washington Amber Alert: Catherine Guitierrez abducted in Vancouver

A Washington State Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Catherine G. Guitierrez after she was allegedly abducted in Vancouver, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Catherine was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the area of NE 58th Street in Vancouver after an altercation between the suspect and Catherine’s mother, according to the amber alert.

“It is believed she is with him unwillingly at this point,” the Washington State Patrol said on behalf of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as Alejandrino Soeriano. He’s described as a 53-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a blue 2004 Honda Accord 4D with unknown license plates. It’s also unknown where the suspect may be taking the child.

Anyone who sees Catherine, Soriano, or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office if you have any other information that could help investigators.

