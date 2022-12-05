Legal
Texas Amber Alert: Gianina Martinez missing after assault
A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 4-month-old Gianina Martinez, who was taken by her father after an alleged assault in Irving, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The Irving Police Department said Gianina was taken by 29-year-old Germey Martinez after he allegedly assaulted the victim in the 6300 block of North MacArthur. Specific details were not immediately released.
Gianina is believed to be in “immediate danger” and investigators believe the suspect could be armed. “DO NOT attempt to make contact,” police said in a brief statement.
Germey and Gianina may have been picked up by a friend who drives a white Toyota Tundra truck with license plate number 18939DV.
Anyone who sees Gianina, Germey or the vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Irving Police Department if you have any other information that could help investigators.
