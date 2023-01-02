Legal
2 killed, 5 injured in Huntsville, Alabama shooting
Two women have died and at least five others are being treated for injuries after a shooting at a business near Huntsville, Alabama, local officials say. Only few details have been released.
The incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called for a shooting at a small commercial complex near Mastin Drive and Highway 72 in Madison County.
“Two deceased female subjects were located,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Numerous victims were transported to Huntsville Hospital [who are] currently being treated for injuries consistent with gunfire.”
Four injured people were transported to Huntsville Hospital in stable condition but at least one other victim was taken by private vehicle.
Other details about the shooting were not immediately released. The complex, which the sheriff’s office described as a “strip mall,” is home to a few restaurants, an electronics store and a consignment store.
“Sheriff’s investigators and CSI are on the scene at this time,” the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information is urged to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 722-7181.
Ebola outbreak in Uganda declared over
New York Times journalist Blake Hounshell dies by suicide
7.6-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia, felt in Australia
2 killed, 5 injured in Huntsville, Alabama shooting
Germany arrests man suspected of preparing chemical attack
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
Politics1 day ago
New York Times journalist Blake Hounshell dies by suicide
-
World2 days ago
7.6-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia, felt in Australia
-
Legal4 days ago
Michigan man kills wife, 2 daughters before committing suicide
-
Legal4 days ago
Germany arrests man suspected of preparing chemical attack
-
Legal4 days ago
5 dead, including kids, in North Carolina murder-suicide
-
World1 day ago
Ebola outbreak in Uganda declared over
-
World4 days ago
Man tests positive for H5N6 bird flu in central China