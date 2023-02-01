Business
1 person stabbed in front of Microsoft headquarters
One person is critically injured after a stabbing in front of a building on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, local officials say. The suspect fled the scene but was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.
The incident happened at about 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday when officers were called for an assault with a weapon at the corner of 156th Avenue NE and NE 28th Street in Redmond.
Most of the activity was visible in front of One Esterra, which is one of the new buildings for the tech giant’s headquarters. An alert sent by Microsoft security reported a “stabbing at One Esterra.”
“Witnesses described a male walking up to another male and stabbing him from behind,” police spokeswoman Jill Green said. “The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.”
The suspect – who is described as a white male in his 20s to 30s – fled the scene and later barricaded himself in his apartment nearby, at 152nd Avenue NE and NE Shen Street.
“Officers and negotiators attempted to draw out the suspect to no avail,” Green said. “As a result, North Sound Metro SWAT was called in to assist. Around 1 a.m. today, SWAT executed a warrant and the suspect was taken into custody.”
There was no word on the identity of the victim or a possible motive. Microsoft’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.
Florida resident dies of brain-eating amoeba, used tap water to clean sinuses
Small earthquake hits Wales, north of Cardiff
Shots fired at Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, New York
Cambodia reports 2nd human case of H5N1 bird flu
Billionaire Thomas H. Lee found dead in apparent suicide at New York office
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World7 days ago
Suicide causes panic at La Defense shopping mall in Paris
-
Business1 day ago
Billionaire Thomas H. Lee found dead in apparent suicide at New York office
-
World2 days ago
Young girl dies of H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia
-
US News5 days ago
‘Large white balloon’ spotted northeast of Hawaii
-
Legal7 days ago
9 children shot at Georgia gas station
-
US News1 week ago
Black Hawk helicopter crashes on Alabama highway, 2 killed
-
World1 day ago
Cambodia reports 2nd human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
Legal1 week ago
4 people shot at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas