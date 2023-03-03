Legal
2 killed in shooting near Durham, NC middle school
At least two people have been killed in a shooting in Durham, North Carolina, very close to Brogden Middle School, local officials say. A third person may have been injured.
Police were called on early Wednesday morning for reports of a shooting near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and North Buchanan Boulevard in Durham.
The scene is right next to Brogden Middle School, but there is currently no indication that anyone from the school was involved. The school was briefly put on ‘secure status,’ which has since been lifted.
According to initial reports, 3 people have been shot, including two people who succumbed to their injuries. It’s unclear whether the shooting happened outside or inside one of the buildings on the street.
“The Durham Police Department is investigating a homicide,” a police spokesperson said in a brief statement. “We will release more information as it becomes available.”
