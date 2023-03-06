Legal
6 people shot, 1 killed, in Milwaukee mass shooting
Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin are investigating after six young people – most of them women – were shot on late Monday night, officials say. One of them died at the scene.
The incident happened at around 11:25 p.m. on Monday when officers were called for a shooting in the 1400 block of W. Concordia Avenue on Milwaukee’s north side.
A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others – all women aged 18, 19, 21 and two 22-year-olds – were taken to hospital for treatment.
“The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be argument-related and are currently under investigation,” the Milwaukee Police Department said in a brief statement.
Other details about the mass shooting were not immediately known.
6 people shot, 1 killed, in Milwaukee mass shooting
Strong earthquake hits Ecuador, at least 15 dead
Trump fears he’ll be arrested on Tuesday
All clear: Asteroid won’t hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046
Unidentified illness kills at least 5 people in Tanzania
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
South African rapper Costa Titch dies on stage at music festival
-
World3 days ago
Strong earthquake hits Ecuador, at least 15 dead
-
World5 days ago
Five missing women found dead in Central Mexico
-
Legal5 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Joshua Saldana-Hernandez missing from Houston
-
World4 days ago
Unidentified illness kills at least 5 people in Tanzania
-
World6 days ago
7.0 quake hits north of New Zealand, causes small tsunami
-
World4 days ago
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
-
World1 week ago
Fire engulfs 16-story building in Karachi, Pakistan