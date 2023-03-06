6 people shot, 1 killed, in Milwaukee mass shooting

Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin are investigating after six young people – most of them women – were shot on late Monday night, officials say. One of them died at the scene.

The incident happened at around 11:25 p.m. on Monday when officers were called for a shooting in the 1400 block of W. Concordia Avenue on Milwaukee’s north side.

Advertisment

A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others – all women aged 18, 19, 21 and two 22-year-olds – were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be argument-related and are currently under investigation,” the Milwaukee Police Department said in a brief statement.

Other details about the mass shooting were not immediately known.