World
Foxes in Germany test positive for H5N1 bird flu
Four foxes in Germany have tested positive for H5N1 bird flu, local officials say, just weeks after red foxes in France succumbed to the same illness, which is affecting a growing number of mammals.
The four foxes all died in Lower Saxony, a state in northwest Germany. Two were found dead in the city of Hanover and Hameln district while the other two were killed in Schaumburg and Verden districts.
“These are the first positive tests in foxes in both Lower Saxony and in Germany,” the state’s Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the World Organization for Animal Health reported that three red foxes were found dead in a nature reserve near Congis-sur-Thérouanne in France, northeast of Paris. A sample from one of the foxes – which were found near dead gulls – tested positive for H5N1.
The global spread of H5N1 avian influenza clade 2.3.4.4b – and the recent spread to a growing number of mammals – has raised concern about the possibility of a future variant which could lead to human-to-human transmission. So far, only a few cases have been found in humans after contact with infected birds.
“The global H5N1 situation is worrying given the wide spread of the virus in birds around the world and the increasing reports of cases in mammals, including in humans,” Dr. Sylvie Briand, a WHO official, said on February 24. “WHO takes the risk from this virus seriously and urges heightened vigilance from all countries.”
Foxes in Germany test positive for H5N1 bird flu
Tennessee 1st grade teacher arrested for sexually abusing students
Tanzania declares outbreak of Ebola-like Marburg virus
New York Knicks legend Willis Reed dead at 80
Strong earthquake hits Afghanistan and Pakistan, at least 11 dead
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
South African rapper Costa Titch dies on stage at music festival
-
World3 days ago
Strong earthquake hits Ecuador, at least 15 dead
-
World5 days ago
Five missing women found dead in Central Mexico
-
World4 days ago
Unidentified illness kills at least 5 people in Tanzania
-
Legal6 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Joshua Saldana-Hernandez missing from Houston
-
World5 hours ago
Strong earthquake hits Afghanistan and Pakistan, at least 11 dead
-
World4 days ago
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
-
World6 days ago
7.0 quake hits north of New Zealand, causes small tsunami