US News
Small earthquake hits Southern California, felt in San Diego
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on early Friday night, with shaking felt as far away as San Diego, seismologists and residents say. There were no reports of injuries.
The earthquake, which struck at 6:16 p.m. local time on Friday, was centered near the Palomar Observatory, roughly halfway between Rincon and Aguanga, which is 45 miles northeast of San Diego.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake’s magnitude was 4.2, down from an earlier estimate of 4.5.
There were no reports of serious damage or injuries but the quake was widely felt across the area. USGS computer models estimate that up to 20.3 million people could have felt weak to light shaking.
Small earthquake hits Southern California, felt in San Diego
6 bodies pulled from river on the U.S.-Canadian border
Grand jury indicts Donald Trump for hush money payment
Lockdown lifted at Joint Base Andrews
9 killed in U.S. Army helicopter crash in Kentucky
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World4 days ago
China reports human case of H3N8 bird flu
-
Legal3 days ago
Pennsylvania child rapist sentenced to 3,000 years in prison
-
World4 days ago
Fire at migrant detention facility on U.S.-Mexico border kills 38
-
Legal4 days ago
Woman opens fire at Tennessee elementary school, killing 6
-
World2 days ago
Chile reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
Politics1 day ago
Grand jury indicts Donald Trump for hush money payment
-
US News6 days ago
2 tigers escape after tornado hits Georgia zoo
-
World1 week ago
Alert in central Mexico after theft of radioactive material