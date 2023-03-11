South African rapper Costa Titch reportedly dies on stage at music festival

South African rapper and songwriter Costa Titch collapsed and died while performing at a music festival in Johannesburg, according to reports. He was 27 years old.

Although there has been no official confirmation of his passing, various artists, music networks, and politicians have expressed their condolences, including Julius Sello Malema, a member of the South African parliament.

Costa Titch was performing at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg when the incident occurred. Videos circulating on social media showed the moment when he fell on stage but quickly regained his footing before fainting shortly after. The cause of his death is currently unknown.

Costa Tsobanoglou, better known as Costa Titch, was a rising artist from Mbombela, near the border with Swatini and Mozambique. His most successful single, Big Flexa, has received over 45 million views on YouTube, and a remix featuring US artist Akon was recently released.

This is the latest tragedy to hit the South African music industry. In mid-February, popular rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA, was fatally shot in a Durban restaurant. Musician Rikhado Makhado, known as Riky Rick, was discovered dead from an apparent suicide in February 2022.

Warning: The following video might be disturbing to some viewers.