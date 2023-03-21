Legal
Tennessee 1st grade teacher arrested for sexually abusing students
A 1st grade teacher at an elementary school in Tennessee has been arrested for sexually abusing multiple students, officials announced on Tuesday. Only few details have been released.
Duane Sanders, 45, is accused of sexually abusing first grade students at Wallace A. Smith Elementary School in Ooltewah, a community in Hamilton County, just east of Chattanooga.
Sanders was suspended without pay earlier this month when the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services opened an investigation. A Hamilton County Grand Jury handed down an indictment on Tuesday.
“During the course of the investigation, several children were identified as potential victims,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. Details have not been released as the charges were filed under seal.
First grade children are typically 6-7 years old.
“These allegations are devastating,” Hamilton County Schools said in a statement. “We are heartbroken at the thought that any school system employee would harm a child.”
Tennessee 1st grade teacher arrested for sexually abusing students
Tanzania declares outbreak of Ebola-like Marburg virus
New York Knicks legend Willis Reed dead at 80
Strong earthquake hits Afghanistan and Pakistan, at least 11 dead
6 people shot, 1 killed, in Milwaukee mass shooting
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
WATCH: President Biden delivers statement on Ukraine crisis
WATCH: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Bridge collapses in eastern Taiwan, at least 6 missing
Most Viewed
-
World1 week ago
South African rapper Costa Titch dies on stage at music festival
-
World3 days ago
Strong earthquake hits Ecuador, at least 15 dead
-
World5 days ago
Five missing women found dead in Central Mexico
-
World4 days ago
Unidentified illness kills at least 5 people in Tanzania
-
Legal6 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Joshua Saldana-Hernandez missing from Houston
-
World5 hours ago
Strong earthquake hits Afghanistan and Pakistan, at least 11 dead
-
World4 days ago
ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over war crimes in Ukraine
-
World6 days ago
7.0 quake hits north of New Zealand, causes small tsunami