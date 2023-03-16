Texas Amber Alert: Jordan Sangbong abducted in Rockwall County

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jordan Sangbong after he was allegedly abducted from Royse City in Rockwall County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Jordan was last seen just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in the 300 block of Mohan Drive in Royse City, according to the amber alert. Details about the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Daddy Sangbong, who is described as a 37-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Jordan is described as a 2-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 38 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jordan or Sangbong is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Royse City Police Department at (972) 204-7002 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

