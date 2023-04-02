Breaking News
2 trains collide in the Netherlands, causing multiple victims
A passenger train has derailed after colliding with a freight train in the Netherlands, injuring at least 50 people, local officials and witnesses say. A rescue operation is ongoing.
The accident happened at around 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam.
“A collision occurred between a passenger train and a freight train. There are multiple injured and critical patients,” the emergency services said in a statement. “We are focused on rescuing people.”
A major incident has been declared and rescue workers transmitted a ‘code 50,’ which means that authorities are expecting at least 50 injured people. Three medical helicopters have been called to the scene.
Other details were not immediately known.
Het zou gaan om en botsing tussen een passagierstrein en een goederentrein. Passagierstrein is deels ontspoord. Inzittenden trein zijn/worden geëvacueerd. Over gewonden is nog niets bekend #Voorschoten #treinongeval #GRIP2 pic.twitter.com/YRvK5nbeVQ— Regio15.nl (@regio15) April 4, 2023
