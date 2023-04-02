2 trains collide in the Netherlands, causing multiple victims

A passenger train has derailed after colliding with a freight train in the Netherlands, injuring at least 50 people, local officials and witnesses say. A rescue operation is ongoing.

The accident happened at around 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Voorschoten, a village between The Hague and Amsterdam.

“A collision occurred between a passenger train and a freight train. There are multiple injured and critical patients,” the emergency services said in a statement. “We are focused on rescuing people.”

A major incident has been declared and rescue workers transmitted a ‘code 50,’ which means that authorities are expecting at least 50 injured people. Three medical helicopters have been called to the scene.

Other details were not immediately known.

