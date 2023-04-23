Disney World employee charged with making over 500 ‘upskirt’ videos

A man has been charged with voyeurism after taking hundreds of ‘upskirt’ videos of unsuspecting guests at Walt Disney World in Florida, officials said on Saturday. The videos were taken over the span of several years.

Police were called to the Star Wars store at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 31 after Jorge Diaz Vega, a 26-year-old employee, was caught taking an upskirt video of an 18-year-old woman.

“Diaz admitted he has been taking videos up the dresses/skirts of unknown females in the Disney World theme parks for approximately six years,” one of the officers wrote in an arrest report made public on Saturday night.

The man was working at Don-Ondar’s lightsaber store when he was arrested.

During an interview, Diaz estimated he had over 500 videos on his phone and willingly showed some of them to officers, explaining that upskirt videos bring him sexual gratification and are difficult to find online.

“Diaz said taking the videos was a ‘guilty pleasure’ for him, and he admitted he gets sexual gratification from taking the videos, and he later masturbates to them at his residence,” the officer said in his report.

Diaz has been charged with one count of video voyeurism.