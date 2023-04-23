Legal
Disney World employee charged with making over 500 ‘upskirt’ videos
A man has been charged with voyeurism after taking hundreds of ‘upskirt’ videos of unsuspecting guests at Walt Disney World in Florida, officials said on Saturday. The videos were taken over the span of several years.
Police were called to the Star Wars store at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on March 31 after Jorge Diaz Vega, a 26-year-old employee, was caught taking an upskirt video of an 18-year-old woman.
“Diaz admitted he has been taking videos up the dresses/skirts of unknown females in the Disney World theme parks for approximately six years,” one of the officers wrote in an arrest report made public on Saturday night.
The man was working at Don-Ondar’s lightsaber store when he was arrested.
During an interview, Diaz estimated he had over 500 videos on his phone and willingly showed some of them to officers, explaining that upskirt videos bring him sexual gratification and are difficult to find online.
“Diaz said taking the videos was a ‘guilty pleasure’ for him, and he admitted he gets sexual gratification from taking the videos, and he later masturbates to them at his residence,” the officer said in his report.
Diaz has been charged with one count of video voyeurism.
Disney World employee charged with making over 500 ‘upskirt’ videos
Kenyan cult leader told followers to starve themselves, at least 21 dead
American Airlines ground worker killed in crash at Texas airport
Dutch nurse suspected of killing 24 COVID patients
BuzzFeed News shuts down
North Korea releases footage of first-ever solid-fuel ICBM launch
WATCH: ‘Near-miss’ as trees fall at Masters Tournament in Georgia
WATCH: U.S., South Korea and Japan hold naval exercises amidst rising tensions
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
Most Viewed
-
Legal7 days ago
At least 4 dead, 32 injured in shooting at Alabama birthday party
-
Business5 days ago
Swedish public radio is 4th news organization to leave Twitter
-
Legal6 days ago
2 New York residents charged with operating secret Chinese police station
-
Politics1 week ago
Netherlands to legalize euthanasia for children below 12
-
Politics6 days ago
Dutch intelligence agency warns conspiracy theories pose ‘serious threat’
-
World1 week ago
Meteor explodes over Israel and the West Bank
-
World1 week ago
7 killed in armed attack at Mexican resort
-
Legal7 days ago
6 shot, 2 killed, in new mass shooting in Louisville