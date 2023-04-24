World
7.1 quake hits off Indonesia, generating small tsunami
A 7.1-magnitude earthquake has struck the ocean near Indonesia’s Sumatra island, generating a small tsunami which reached a nearby island, seismologists say. All tsunami warnings have since been canceled.
The earthquake, which struck at 3:01 a.m. local time on Tuesday, was centered in the Indian Ocean about 30 kilometers south of Tanahbala Island, or 195 kilometers west of Padang on Sumatra’s west coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a magnitude of 7.1 with a depth of 15 kilometers, making it a shallow earthquake. Indonesia’s seismological agency BMKG initially put the magnitude at 7.3 but later revised it to 6.9.
A tsunami warning was immediately issued after the earthquake and people on nearby coastlines were warned to stay away from beaches. The warning was canceled just before 4 a.m.
Daryano, the head of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami center, said a small tsunami reached Tanahbala Island.
The USGS said an estimated 2.4 million people across the region could have felt Tuesday’s earthquake, including 30,000 people who may have felt “strong” to “very strong” shaking.
Details about potential damage or casualties were not immediately known.
Indonesia is on the so-called ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’, an arc of fault lines circling the Pacific Basin that is prone to frequent and large earthquakes.
A 9.1-magnitude earthquake, one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded, struck off Sumatra’s west coast in December 2004, causing a massive tsunami which hit countries across the Pacific, killing at least 227,898 people.
More recently, a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Banda Sea near Indonesia and East Timor in January, damaging hundreds of homes and injuring several people. There were no reports of fatalities.
7.1 quake hits off Indonesia, generating small tsunami
1 killed in shooting at Rose State College near Oklahoma City
CNN fires anchor Don Lemon
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News
Arrest warrant issued for ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera
North Korea releases footage of first-ever solid-fuel ICBM launch
WATCH: ‘Near-miss’ as trees fall at Masters Tournament in Georgia
WATCH: U.S., South Korea and Japan hold naval exercises amidst rising tensions
Mexico earthquake caused waves at California’s Death Valley
WATCH: Helicopter crashes in front of beachgoers in Miami
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
At least 4 dead, 32 injured in shooting at Alabama birthday party
-
Business6 days ago
Swedish public radio is 4th news organization to leave Twitter
-
Legal1 week ago
2 New York residents charged with operating secret Chinese police station
-
Politics1 week ago
Dutch intelligence agency warns conspiracy theories pose ‘serious threat’
-
World1 week ago
Meteor explodes over Israel and the West Bank
-
World1 week ago
7 killed in armed attack at Mexican resort
-
Legal1 week ago
6 shot, 2 killed, in new mass shooting in Louisville
-
US News6 days ago
7 people hit, 4 killed, in Maine shooting spree