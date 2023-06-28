Texas Amber Alert: Kryslee Hernandez abducted in Temple

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 7-year-old Kryslee Hernandez after she was allegedly abducted from Temple in Bell County, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Kryslee was last seen at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the 3100 block of N 12th Street in Temple, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of her abduction were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Amanda Guerra. It’s unknown how the two may be traveling.

Kryslee is described as a 7-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 65 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts and carrying a backpack.

Article continues below the player

Guerra is described as a 39-year-old white female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the victim is urged to call 911 immediately, or call local law enforcement if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

We’re working to gather more information.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.