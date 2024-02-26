Texas Amber Alert: Jazlyn and Jionny Mendez abducted near Dallas

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Jazlyn Mendez and 5-year-old Jionny Mendez after they were abducted in Wilmer, according to local officials. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Jazlyn and Jionny were last seen at 9 a.m. on Monday in the 5900 block of S IH45 in Wilmer, just south of Dallas, according to the amber alert. Specific details about the circumstances of their disappearance were not immediately released.

The suspect has been identified as Jaquelyn Hernandez, a 26-year-old Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown yes, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 192 pounds. The nature of her relationship to the children was not immediately disclosed.

Hernandez is believed to have taken the children in a gray 2013 Dodge Challenger with Texas license plate number TGF1548. The vehicle has a chrome cap cover.

Jazlyn is described as a 9-year-old Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 100 pounds. Jionny is a 5-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds.

Anyone who sees Jazlyn, Jionny, Hernandez or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Wilmer Police Department at (972) 441-6565 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

This is an amber alert.