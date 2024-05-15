US News
U.S. Air Force pilot killed in Texas when ejection seat activates on the ground
A U.S. Air Force instructor pilot died of his injuries Tuesday after the ejection seat of his plane mistakenly activated during ground operations at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, officials say.
The instructor, Captain John Robertson, was in a T-6A Texan II at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas when the ejection seat was activated. Robertson was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.
“This is a devastating loss for Captain Robertson’s family and loved ones, and for the entire 80th Flying Training Wing,” said Col. Mitchell J. Cok, the acting wing commander. “Captain Robertson was a highly valued Airman and instructor pilot.”
Other details about the circumstances of the accident were not immediately released.
An interim safety board investigation was convened immediately following the incident and a full Air Force Safety Investigation Board is expected to be in place later this week. Their report will be released when their investigation is complete.
An ejection seat is designed to rescue the pilot in an emergency situation and is commonly found on certain types of military aircraft. The system has saved many lives but accidents occasionally happen.
In 2021, three crew members were killed when a plane’s ejection system mistakenly activated during preflight checks at an airbase in western Russia. A fourth crew member survived.
And in 2020, a U.S. Air Force pilot was killed when his parachute failed to deploy after using the ejection seat on his F-16 fighter jet, which crashed near Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina.
U.S. Air Force pilot killed in Texas when ejection seat activates on the ground
Red Lobster preparing for bankruptcy after closing dozens of restaurants
Huge billboard collapses during dust storm in Mumbai, killing 14
Blinken visits Kyiv to reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine
Most Viewed
-
US News4 days ago
3 more cats die of H5N1 bird flu in the U.S.
-
Entertainment1 week ago
‘Titanic’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ star Bernard Hill dead at 79
-
World5 days ago
Saudi Arabia reports 4 new cases of MERS coronavirus
-
World23 hours ago
Huge billboard collapses during dust storm in Mumbai, killing 14
-
Legal7 days ago
Man and 3 children found dead inside car near Atlanta
-
US News6 days ago
Crew member stabs 3 people on cruise ship heading to Alaska
-
Politics1 week ago
Car crashes into White House security barrier, driver killed
-
Legal1 week ago
At least 7 people shot in Long Beach near Los Angeles