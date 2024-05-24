Legal
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Mateo Mendoza abducted in Madison
A Wisconsin Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Mateo Mendoza after he was allegedly abducted from the city of Madison, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
According to the amber alert, Mateo was forcibly taken by 28-year-old Matthew Stewart, who has threatened to harm both himself and the child. The nature of his relationship to the child was not specified.
Stewart is believed to have taken the child in a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala sedan with Wisconsin license plate 503ZPT. It’s unknown where he might be heading.
Stewart is described as a 28-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.
Mateo is described as a 1-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 20 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone who sees Mateo, Stewart or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 if you have any other information that could help investigators.
This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.
NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season
Wisconsin Amber Alert: Mateo Mendoza abducted in Madison
Exploring Cambridge’s rich history of education reform movements
U.S. to provide another $275 million in military aid for Ukraine
Most Viewed
-
US News2 days ago
4 more cats die of H5N1 bird flu in the U.S.
-
World1 week ago
Huge billboard collapses during dust storm in Mumbai, killing 14
-
World1 week ago
Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico shot after meeting
-
World2 days ago
Australia reports human case of H5N1 bird flu
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Time’s Up: Top 10 American Movies Ranked by Runtime
-
Business1 week ago
Red Lobster preparing for bankruptcy after closing dozens of restaurants
-
US News1 week ago
U.S. Air Force pilot killed when ejection seat activates on the ground in Texas
-
Legal1 week ago
Kansas Amber Alert: Marishelia De La Cruz abducted in Seward County