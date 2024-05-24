Wisconsin Amber Alert: Mateo Mendoza abducted in Madison

A Wisconsin Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Mateo Mendoza after he was allegedly abducted from the city of Madison, officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

According to the amber alert, Mateo was forcibly taken by 28-year-old Matthew Stewart, who has threatened to harm both himself and the child. The nature of his relationship to the child was not specified.

Stewart is believed to have taken the child in a silver 2007 Chevrolet Impala sedan with Wisconsin license plate 503ZPT. It’s unknown where he might be heading.

Stewart is described as a 28-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black pants.

Mateo is described as a 1-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 20 pounds. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who sees Mateo, Stewart or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 if you have any other information that could help investigators.

