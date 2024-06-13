13 people shot, 3 killed, at Fordyce, Arkansas grocery store

More than a dozen people were shot, three fatally, when a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas, local officials say. The suspect was shot by police.

The incident happened at about 11:38 a.m. on Friday when officers were called for an active shooter at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, a small city about 66 miles south of Little Rock.

“Law enforcement responded immediately and exchanged gunfire with a lone suspect,” Arkansas Department of Public Safety Director Mike Hagar said at a press conference.

A spokesman for the department confirmed that a total of 14 people were shot, including 11 civilians, 2 police officers and the suspect. Three of the civilians were killed and several others were seriously injured. The officers and the suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Article continues below the player

“The investigation is in its early stages and we have no more information we can release at this time,” Hagar said. He provided no information about the shooter’s identity or a possible motive.

“I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene,” Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives.”