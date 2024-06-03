3 police officers shot during standoff near Dixon, Illinois

Three deputies were shot Wednesday when they breached a home after an hours-long standoff with an armed person near Dixon, Illinois, local officials say. The suspect was also shot and injured.

The incident began at around 8:39 a.m. on Wednesday when a woman from the 400 block of Wild Rice Lane called the sheriff’s office, telling them that her adult son was having “suicidal and homicidal ideations.”

Wild Rice Lane is close to Lost Lake, in the Lost Nation unincorporated census-designated place, about 7 miles northeast of Dixon.

When deputies arrived at the scene at 9:05 a.m., they were told by the suspect’s mother that he was armed with multiple firearms, prompting the activation of the Ogle County Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Negotiators began attempting to call the suspect’s phone when the ERT team arrived at the scene at 10:20 a.m. but without results. After more than 50 attempted calls, the decision was made to enter the residence.

“At 1151 hours, Ogle County ERT proceeded to the residence and was immediately met with gunfire from inside the residence as they breached the front door,” Sheriff Brian VanVickle said. “ERT members returned fire, incapacitating the suspect.”

One person in the area said she heard a loud bang followed by dozens of gunshots in quick succession.

Three ERT members were shot during the incident, including one who was shot in the face, one who was shot in the upper arm, and one who was struck in the armor. Two of the injured were treated and released at KSB Hospital in Dixon while the other was flown to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Rockford, where the deputy underwent surgery on Wednesday night.

The suspect, Jonathon G. Gounaris, was located near the front door of the residence with multiple firearms, a fixed-blade knife, pepper spray, and ballistic armor, Sheriff VanVickle said. He was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries.

The Illinois State Police is investigating Wednesday’s shooting.

“I would like to personally thank all law enforcement for their response to this incident and express my sincere gratitude to the multiple fire agencies, hospital staff, MD-1 Physicians, Flight crews, and the general public for their overwhelming support during this very difficult time at the Ogle County Sherif’s Office,” VanVickle said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis related to suicide, mental health or substance use, call or text the U.S. Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 to speak with a counselor in your area. If you’re in the UK, call the Samaritans at 116123.