4 people die on Mount Fuji in Japan

Three bodies have been found on Mount Fuji in Japan, including two people who are believed to have died months ago, according to local officials. A fourth person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police were searching the mountain after a 53-year-old man from Tokyo was reported missing on early Sunday morning. His body was found near the crater on Wednesday along with two other bodies in the same area.

The missing man was climbing the mountain alone and sent a photo to his wife at around 10 a.m. on Saturday. When she didn’t hear from him again, she called the emergency services at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The other two bodies were believed to be people who were reported missing during the winter season last year. The victims were not immediately identified.

Article continues below the player

Also on Wednesday, a 38-year-old man died after collapsing while trying to climb Mt. Fuji. He was initially taken to an area hospital by ambulance but the efforts to save him were unsuccessful.

Mount Fuji is the tallest mountain in Japan and has a summit elevation of 3,776 meters (12,389 feet).