Louisiana Amber Alert: 2 girls missing after mother killed in Tangipahoa Parish

A Louisiana Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Jalie Brunett and 3-year-old Erin Brunett after their mother was killed at the family’s home in Tangipahoa Parish, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Detectives found the body of 35-year-old Callie Brunett at her home on North Cooper Road in Loranger on early Thursday morning, more than 24 hours after she was last seen alive, police said.

Callie’s two daughters, Jalie and Erin, were not found at the home and are now considered missing. The mother’s car, a black 2012 Chrysler 200 with Louisiana license plate 859GML (pictured below), is also missing.

The suspect has only been described as a white male, who is wanted for questioning and is believed to have taken the mother’s car. Callie’s death is being investigated as domestic violence resulting in homicide.

Article continues below the player

“The driver of this vehicle is believed to be armed and dangerous. Extreme caution should be used,” police said in the amber alert.

Erin is described as a 3-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 32 pounds. Jalie is a 6-year-old white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 58 hours.

Anyone who sees Jalie, Erin or the missing car is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-902-2037 if you have any other information that could help investigators. If you want to stay anonymous, call 1-800-554-5245.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available. If you want to receive breaking news alerts by email, click here to sign up. You can also like us on Facebook by clicking here.