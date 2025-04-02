U.S. to impose tariffs on over 170 countries, Trump announces

President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs on foreign goods effective at midnight. The move marks what Trump described as a “declaration of economic independence,” aimed at countering decades of trade imbalances and revitalizing U.S. industry.

“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, and plundered by nations near and far, friends and foes alike,” Trump said in a Wednesday address from the White House. “April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn.”

Trump said he would immediately sign an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on countries that maintain tariffs or non-monetary barriers against U.S. goods. “That means they do it to us, we do it to them,” he said. “Starting tomorrow, the United States will implement reciprocal tariffs on other nations.”

Effective at midnight Saturday, the U.S. will impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles. Trump also announced country-specific tariff rates based on what he described as each nation’s level of trade barriers against the U.S.

China will face a 34% tariff, the European Union 20%, Vietnam 46%, and Taiwan 32%, according to a chart presented during the announcement. Lesotho will receive the highest rate at 50%. Other countries, including the UK, Brazil, Israel, and Australia, will face lower tariffs ranging between 10% and 17%.

Most countries around the world are included in the order, which sets a minimum baseline tariff of 10% on foreign goods.

According to Bloomberg, citing administration officials, the baseline import taxes will take effect after midnight on Saturday, while the higher country-specific duties will begin at 12:01 a.m. on April 9.

Trump said that the new tariffs are not full reciprocals, but what he called “kind reciprocals,” or approximately half the rate of what other nations currently impose on the U.S. “We are very kind… I could have done full reciprocal, but it would have been tough for a lot of countries,” he said.

Canada and Mexico will retain USMCA trade preferences, though non-compliant goods from both countries will now be subject to the same reciprocal tariffs.

Trump argued that the move is necessary to restore American manufacturing and protect national security, blaming previous administrations for what he described as catastrophic trade policies. “I don’t blame these other countries at all… I blame former presidents and past leaders. They weren’t doing their job,” he said.