Texas authorities detain over 40 in raid targeting Tren de Aragua
More than 40 people were taken into custody near Austin, Texas, during a law enforcement operation targeting suspected members and associates of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan criminal organization recently designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the Trump administration.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a statement on Wednesday that the operation was the result of a multi-agency investigation involving the FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations, and local law enforcement agencies, including the San Antonio Police Department and the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.
According to DPS, the FBI had developed intelligence about a possible gathering of suspected Tren de Aragua members or affiliates at a residence in Hays County. Early Tuesday morning, a search warrant was obtained and executed by DPS’ Special Response Team. More than 40 individuals, including minors, were taken into custody at or near the scene. Narcotics were also seized during the operation.
State and federal prosecutors are currently reviewing the evidence to determine potential charges. The case remains under investigation, and authorities said additional details will be released as they become available.
The Trump administration designated Tren de Aragua as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, among other criminal groups, in February, citing its role in criminal migration and threats to national security.
In a statement last week, President Trump accused Venezuela of deliberately sending criminals to the United States, including members of Tren de Aragua.
The Texas operation comes amid broader efforts by the U.S. government to detain and remove suspected gang members from Venezuelan groups.
On Monday, El Salvador received 17 individuals linked to Tren de Aragua and MS-13 under a transfer agreement with the United States. A larger group of 238 alleged Tren de Aragua members was sent to El Salvador earlier in March and placed in the country’s Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT).
