Possible tornado hits Brownsburg, Indiana; damage reported at warehouse

A tornado has reportedly struck near Indianapolis, causing significant damage amid a broader severe weather outbreak affecting parts of the Midwest and South. A warehouse has sustained significant damage.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Indianapolis issued a tornado warning for the Brownsburg area at 9:09 p.m. ET on Wednesday, initially describing it as radar-indicated. Minutes later, the warning was upgraded to an observed tornado. Tornado sirens sounded across parts of the Indianapolis metro area as the line of storms approached.

Shortly after the warning was issued, reports emerged of a warehouse in Brownsburg sustaining significant damage. Footage from the scene appeared to show extensive structural damage, with one side of the building missing walls.

Authorities have confirmed they are working to free a woman trapped inside the damaged warehouse, according to journalist Kyla Russell.

The NWS also issued additional tornado warnings for surrounding areas and a Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) severe thunderstorm warning for Indianapolis itself. The alert warned of winds up to 80 mph and penny-sized hail as the storm system moved through the city.

Wednesday’s severe weather outbreak was part of a broader system that prompted a High Risk alert—the highest level issued by the NWS Storm Prediction Center—for portions of Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Illinois. A wider Moderate Risk area extended from northern Louisiana through the Ohio Valley, including central Indiana.

Forecasters warned of numerous tornadoes, including strong EF3+ tornadoes, as well as widespread damaging winds and large to very large hail.

Elsewhere, a large tornado struck areas near Lake City, Arkansas, east of Jonesboro. While significant damage has been reported, there is no immediate word on casualties or injuries.