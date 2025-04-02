World
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off southern Japan
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of southern Japan on Wednesday night, according to seismologists. Shaking was felt in several areas, but no significant impacts are expected.
The earthquake occurred at 11:03 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located offshore, approximately 33 miles (54 kilometers) from the city of Nishinoomote on Japan’s Kyushu island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a preliminary depth of 16 miles (26 kilometers).
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported moderate shaking in multiple coastal regions, including the city of Miyazaki. Weak to light shaking may have been felt as far as Kure City in Hiroshima Prefecture.
Impact assessments from the USGS indicate a very low likelihood of casualties or significant damage. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) did not issue a tsunami warning, likely because the earthquake did not meet the required conditions, including a stronger magnitude, to trigger an alert or advisory.
Japan is situated along the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
The country is considered the most geologically active in the world, having experienced numerous major earthquakes, including the devastating 2011 Tōhoku earthquake—a magnitude 9.1 event that ranks as the fourth most powerful earthquake ever recorded.
Texas authorities detain over 40 in raid targeting Tren de Aragua
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off southern Japan
Susan Crawford wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race
At least 21 killed in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in India
Most Viewed
-
World2 days ago
Gas pipeline explosion sparks large fire in Malaysia
-
Health1 week ago
3-year-old child dies from H5N1 bird flu in Cambodia
-
World1 week ago
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off southern New Zealand; tsunami advisory issued
-
World3 days ago
Strong 7.0 earthquake strikes near Tonga; tsunami warning briefly issued
-
Health1 week ago
UK confirms world’s first case of H5N1 bird flu in a sheep
-
Legal2 days ago
Texas Amber Alert: Emmett and Apollo Castilleja abducted in Rockdale
-
Legal6 days ago
Idaho Amber Alert: Camilia Perez abducted in Nampa
-
World1 week ago
Van crash in northern Mexico kills 11; triggers wildfire