Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off southern Japan

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of southern Japan on Wednesday night, according to seismologists. Shaking was felt in several areas, but no significant impacts are expected.

The earthquake occurred at 11:03 p.m. local time, with the epicenter located offshore, approximately 33 miles (54 kilometers) from the city of Nishinoomote on Japan’s Kyushu island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a preliminary depth of 16 miles (26 kilometers).

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported moderate shaking in multiple coastal regions, including the city of Miyazaki. Weak to light shaking may have been felt as far as Kure City in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Impact assessments from the USGS indicate a very low likelihood of casualties or significant damage. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) did not issue a tsunami warning, likely because the earthquake did not meet the required conditions, including a stronger magnitude, to trigger an alert or advisory.

Article continues below the player

Japan is situated along the “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a seismically active region known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The country is considered the most geologically active in the world, having experienced numerous major earthquakes, including the devastating 2011 Tōhoku earthquake—a magnitude 9.1 event that ranks as the fourth most powerful earthquake ever recorded.