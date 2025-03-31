Greenland premier-elect rebuffs Trump’s claim that U.S. will ‘get Greenland’

Greenland’s Premier-elect has rejected comments by President Donald Trump claiming the United States would “get Greenland.”

In a statement posted on Sunday, Premier-elect Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Greenland is not for sale, adding that the island’s future will be determined by its own people. “The USA will not [get Greenland],” Nielsen said. “We are not for sale. We will shape our own future.”

“We must listen when others speak about us. But we must not let ourselves be shaken,” Nielsen said. “Through these values, we will clearly, firmly, and calmly show the American president that Greenland belongs to us.”

In an interview with NBC on Saturday, President Trump said there was “a good possibility” the United States could achieve its goal “without military force,” referring to potential U.S. control over Greenland. “This is world peace, this is international security,” he said, but added “I don’t take anything off the table.”

Last week, U.S. Vice President JD Vance traveled to Greenland, joining Second Lady Usha Vance on her scheduled visit. Vance’s trip included meetings with U.S. Space Force personnel stationed on the island and an assessment of the regional security landscape.

Premier-elect Nielsen had previously criticized the First Lady’s unofficial visit as “disrespectful.”

In 2019, Trump first floated the idea of purchasing the territory from Denmark, a proposal that was rejected by both the Danish and Greenlandic governments. Since then, Trump has repeatedly stated that U.S. control over Greenland would “protect global freedom,” citing its proximity to shipping routes and its mineral wealth.

Greenland’s recent elections resulted in a majority for the center-right Demokraatit party. Nielsen, the incoming premier, has made self-determination and sovereignty central to his platform.