Idaho Amber Alert: Camilia Perez abducted in Nampa

An Idaho Amber Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Camilia Gomez Perez after she was allegedly abducted in Nampa by her non-custodial mother and an unknown male, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The amber alert, which was issued just after midnight, said Camilia was abducted by her non-custodial mother, Gabrielle Inegus, and an unidentified, tattooed male. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

Inegus and the man are believed to have taken Camilia in a grey 4-door passenger vehicle with unknown license plates.

Camilia is described as a 12-year-old female with red dyed hair and black eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds. No photo or description is available for the male suspect.

Anyone who sees Camilia or Inegus is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Nampa Police Department tip line at 208-465-2206 if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

This is an amber alert. Please check back or follow @BNONews on Twitter as details become available.