U.S. Army identifies soldiers killed in Lithuania training accident

Three American soldiers who were found dead in Lithuania after their vehicle went missing during a training exercise have been identified, the U.S. Army announced on Tuesday. A fourth soldier, previously listed as missing, has also been confirmed dead.

The victims, all assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, were participating in a recovery mission at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė, Lithuania, when they went missing on March 25. They were operating an M88A2 Hercules armored recovery vehicle at the time of the incident.

The deceased soldiers have been identified as Sgt. Jose Duenez, Jr., 25, of Joliet, Illinois; Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam.

“This loss is simply devastating,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. “These men were honored Soldiers of the Marne Division. We are wrapping our arms around the families and loved ones of our Soldiers during this incredibly difficult time.”

All three soldiers were M1 Abrams tank system maintainers and members of the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment. They had each completed deployments in support of U.S. operations overseas, and their awards included multiple Army Commendation and Achievement Medals.

Search and recovery efforts concluded Tuesday when the body of the fourth soldier—whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification—was located in the same area where the M88A2 had been recovered from a peat bog.

The heavy recovery vehicle was located submerged on March 26 but proved difficult to retrieve due to unstable terrain and deep water. U.S., Lithuanian, and Polish personnel worked for several days to extract it using helicopters, drones, and earth-moving equipment.

Approximately 3,500 troops from the 3rd Infantry Division are currently deployed to Poland and the Baltic States as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a NATO mission aimed at strengthening U.S. commitment to European allies.

“This is an immense loss for all our Soldiers,” said Lt. Col. Michael Hefti, commander of the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment. “They were known for being the best at their jobs, and they have left a hole that cannot be replaced.”

The Army has activated chaplains and support teams to provide assistance to the soldiers’ families and units. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.