Live explosive devices found near park in Garland, Texas

Authorities in Texas are investigating after multiple live homemade explosive devices were found in a wooded area near Dallas, according to police.

The incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday when a citizen walking in the area near Wynne Park, in the vicinity of West Centerville Road and South First Street, reported discovering an open suitcase with various objects that appeared to resemble explosive devices, according to the Garland Police Department.

Responding officers confirmed that several of the items appeared to be potential homemade explosives. The department’s Bomb Unit was notified, and federal bomb technicians from the FBI also responded to the scene.

Upon further inspection, officials identified numerous live devices in the area surrounding the suitcase. Bomb technicians worked throughout the day and into the night to safely render each device inoperative.

The investigation into the origin and possible intent of the devices is ongoing. Detectives from the Garland Police Department are working in coordination with the FBI to gather additional evidence.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at (972) 485-4840 or submit anonymous tips to Garland Crime Stoppers at (972) 272-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests or indictments.