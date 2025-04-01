Texas Amber Alert: Emmett and Apollo Castilleja abducted in Rockdale

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Emmett Castilleja and 6-year-old Apollo Castilleja after they were allegedly abducted in Rockdale, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The amber alert was issued on Monday night. Emmett and Apollo Castilleja were reportedly abducted by 35-year-old Brittney Shields. Specific details about the circumstances of the abduction were not immediately released.

Authorities have not released any information about a possible vehicle involved in the abduction.

Emmett is described as a 5-year-old Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 40 pounds. Apollo is described as a 6-year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 45 pounds.

Brittney Shields is described as a 35-year-old Black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds.

Anyone who sees Emmett, Apollo, or Shields is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Rockdale Police Department at (512) 446-3436 if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

