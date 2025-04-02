At least 21 killed in explosion at illegal firecracker factory in India

A powerful explosion at an illegal firecracker facility in western India killed over 20 people and injured several others, according to local authorities and media reports.

The blast occurred on Tuesday in the town of Deesa, located in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. Officials said the explosion caused the building to collapse and ignited a fire, leaving many victims trapped beneath the debris.

According to the New Straits Times, the blast sent chunks of concrete, metal, and body parts flying across the area. Some remains were reportedly found as far as 200 to 300 meters away from the site.

Government spokesman Rishikesh Patel confirmed that the explosion caused the factory’s concrete roof to collapse, resulting in multiple casualties.

Police officer C.L. Solanki told reporters that 21 people were confirmed dead, while others sustained injuries in the incident. An investigation into the cause of the explosion is ongoing.

The Times of India reported that 18 of the 21 victims were from the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh. Authorities believe most of those killed were crushed under the debris and also suffered burns from the fire fueled by the firecrackers. The victims included at least four children, according to the report.

The facility was reportedly operating without a license and had recently begun manufacturing firecrackers illegally, Times of India said. Families of the workers lived on the premises, according to district official Mihir Patel, who described the explosion as extremely powerful.