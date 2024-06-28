New Jersey Amber Alert: Zander Abad abducted in Paterson

A New Jersey Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Zander Abad after he was allegedly abducted by a 33-year-old man in Paterson, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The incident happened just after midnight on Friday but specific details about what happened were not immediately released. An amber alert was quickly issued, going out at 1:35 a.m.

The suspect has been identified as Junior Nunez, who is described as a 33-year-old black male. He’s believed to have taken the child in a black 2012 Acura MDX with New Jersey license plate Y78SYU.

Gerard DeMarco, a local journalist, said Nunez also abducted his ex-girlfriend, who is the child’s mother, though officials were not immediately able to confirm that. DeMarco said Nunez has a history of domestic violence.

Anyone who sees Zander, Nunez or the suspect vehicle is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the New Jersey State Police at 609-963-6900 if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

