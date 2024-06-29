Ohio Amber Alert: 2 children abducted in Columbus

UPDATE: The amber alert has been canceled. The children were found.

An Ohio Amber Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Mikhael Simon and 3-year-old King Wilder after they were allegedly abducted in Columbus, local officials say. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

The children were last seen with 32-year-old Lashanda Wilder, according to the amber alert, which described the incident as an abduction. Specific details about the circumstances were not immediately released.

Lashanda is described as a 32-year-old black female, standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing red head covering, a black t-shirt, black pants and red slippers.

Lashanda is not known to have a vehicle and it’s unclear how she might be traveling with the children.

The first victim, Mikhael, is described as a 9-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet tall and weighing 60 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark shorts.

The second victim, King, is described as a 3-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 3 feet tall and weighing 35 pounds. It’s unknown what he’s wearing.

Anyone who sees Mikhael, King or Lashanda is urged to call 911 immediately, or call police at 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) if you have any other information that could help investigators in their search.

