Over $1 Million: The Biggest Online Casino Jackpots in Recent History

Hitting the spin button and winning millions is a dream that almost every slot player has had, and it’s increasingly coming true for players at Online casinos.

The days when you had to play traditional slots at a land-based casino to win big are long gone. Instead, internet casinos are offering jackpots in excess of $1 million with some exceptionally lucky players even winning nine figures.

Together with watching all-time favorite movies online, mobile games, and social media platforms, internet casinos are becoming some of the most sought-after entertainment for players around the world.

If you’re ready to wager on progressive slots and stand a chance to win a life-changing figure, you’ll need a mix of strategy and inspiration.

We’re about to give you both.

Let’s take a look at some of the exciting news about Online jackpots and find out how you can boost your chances of winning even further with casino bonuses.

How progressive slots work

Progressive slots produce some of the biggest jackpots in the casino world, but how do these exciting games work?

Unlike a regular bet which has fixed odds and resets every time, progressive slots feature an ever-increasing jackpot which gets bigger and bigger the longer the game is played.

If no winner emerges for a long time, the jackpot can grow to multi-millions of dollars. You might say that these slots are something like a lottery with no winner where the total prize money keeps growing and growing until the winning ticket is finally drawn.

How bonuses can boost wins

If you’re an avid slots player and want to take advantage of progressive jackpots, one of the best ways to get into the game is with casino sign up bonuses.

Depending on the casino you choose, you can receive several multiples of your initial deposit as a casino bonus, which you are free to wager on progressive slots of the game of your choice. This gives you the ability to play many more spins than you would if you were simply using the value of your cash deposit – and one of those spins could be your key to a jackpot.

To whet your appetite for some serious slots action, let’s take a look at some recent big wins on the online casino scene.

A $50 bet nets a $42 million jackpot

On January 10 of this year, history was made when the $50 bet produced $42 million in prize money for one lucky player.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, places the bet on Wheel of Wishes progressive slots, a popular casino game known for its generous jackpots.

However, the online gambling world still wasn’t prepared for the magnitude of his win, with countless numbers of players around the world trying to reproduce the good luck he enjoyed.

A CA$20 million jackpot from one spin

Another lucky player set a new record in Canada when he won a payout of CA$ 20,059,287 from a single spin. The winner, who has remained anonymous, was playing Mega Moolah, one of the many popular progressive slots that have seen big winners emerge in recent years.

As the number of online casinos available to Canadians continues to increase, jackpots are becoming more common – and that’s great news for players.

A £13.2 million win for military veteran

In 2015, another huge wind made headlines a bit just 25p resulting in jackpot winnings of over £13.2 million for a player spinning the wheel of the Absolootly Mad Mega Moolah progressive jackpot.

Before the $42 million Wheel of Wishes sensation, this jackpot went down as the biggest in history and was even recorded by Guinness World Records.

The winner, who surprisingly allowed his identity to be revealed, was none other than Jonathan Haywood, a native of Cheshire England.

In 2015, Haywood was trying his luck at an online casino after returning from a tour of duty in Afghanistan.

A man of ordinary means, Haywood suddenly found himself a multimillionaire just in time to pay for his father’s costly medical treatment – a potentially life-changing and life-saving stroke of luck.

The Biggest Slots Winners of All Time

These are the top five biggest jackpot payouts that have ever been:

The €19.4 million win on Mega Moolah, featured above was the biggest payout of all time until January 2024.



A Finnish player won over €17,000,000 on the Mega Fortune progressive jackpot slot in 2013. What’s more, he only placed a €0.25 bet on the spin.



A British slots fan won over £15,000,000 playing WowPot in 2021, setting a U.K. record that remains unmatched.

Conclusion

Several lucky players around the world have walked away with multi-million dollar jackpots after wagering less than $100 on a single spin.

Progressive slots with ever-greater jackpots, and casino bonuses that allow players to wager more and boost their chances of winning, are a fantastic combination that every player can use to maximize their enjoyment of slots.