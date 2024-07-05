US News
5 people killed in small plane crash near Sidney, New York
Five people were killed Sunday when a small plane crashed in a wooded area near Sidney in upstate New York, local officials say. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
The accident happened at 2 p.m. on Sunday when a single-engine Piper PA-46 went down near Trout Creek, a small town in Delaware County, about 5 miles east of Masonville.
First responders said a large debris field was found in a wooded area near Lake Cecil Road and Herrick Hollow Road, just north of Trout Creek. No survivors were found after an hours-long search.
The plane, which was registered in Atlanta, Georgia, had taken off from Oneonta Municipal Airport in Otsego County at 1:40 p.m., according to flight records. Five people were on board. Their identities were not immediately released.
Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, the FAA said.
Trout Creek is about 120 miles northwest of New York City.
