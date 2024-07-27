Members of gospel group The Nelons among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

A small plane carrying seven people, including three members of gospel group the Nelons, has crashed in northeastern Wyoming, killing everyone on board, according to relatives and local officials.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. on Friday when the aircraft, a single-engine Pilatus PC-12, crashed in a remote area near the Wyoming-Montana state line north of Gillette, some 56 miles east of Buffalo.

The crash caused a wildfire at the scene which spread to 38 acres before it was contained with the help of aircraft, heavy equipment and engine crews, according to a statement from the Campbell County Fire Department.

Gaither Management Group said three members of gospel group The Nelons were on board the plane, which was taking them to Seattle for the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska.

“Killed in the crash were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa,” the group said in a statement.

Autumn, Jason and Kelly’s youngest daughter and the fourth member of the group, as well as her husband, Jamie Streetman, were not on the plane and safely arrived in Seattle, where they were notified of the accident.

“Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark,” Autumn said in a statement. “We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days.”

The cause of Friday’s deadly plane crash was not immediately known. Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating what happened.

The plane had made a refueling stop in Nebraska City, Nebraska where the Nelons uploaded a short video, which was posted on Instagram just a few hours before the crash.